Global Sesame Seeds Market Worth $17.77 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

The global sesame seeds market size is expected to reach USD 17.77 billion by 2025. Growing popularity of sesame seeds as a functional ingredient in several foods on account of its ability to facilitate digestion and reduce hypertension is a key driving factor in the market. Furthermore, rising application of the product as an anti-oxidant in various pharmaceutical formulations is expected to drive the market. Robust growth of the pharmaceutical industry in developing countries, including China and India can be attributed to supportive government policies for promoting investments in manufacturing sector. This is projected to open new avenues for the market in future.

Sesame seeds are also used as a key constituent during formulation of cosmetic creams due to their anti-bacterial and skin nourishing properties. The product is used as a key ingredient in massage oils. Positive outlook towards tourism in countries such as Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Thailand can be attributed to favorable policies by domestic governments on renovating tourist spots and increased spending on road infrastructure. This is expected to expand the scope of massage therapy among tourists, which could, in turn, fuel demand for sesame seeds.

Sesame seeds market in 2016 was 6,039 million tons and the market is likely to witness positive growth in the coming years. The product is mainly produced in the regions of southern Asia and Africa. China and India together accounted for approximately 24.0% of the global production. According to a report by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Tanzania was the largest producer of sesame seeds in 2016. Favorable government policies on promoting sesame seeds farming is a key driving factor in the country. For instance, in 2013, the Government of Tanzania launched the Big Results Now (BRN) initiative in order to modernize agriculture through technological innovations.

Sesame seed oil is extensively used in pharmaceuticals and personal care products, such as soaps and hair oils. Widespread usage of the oil for treatment of scalp dandruff and fungal infections owing to its exceptional medicinal properties is also expected to boost the market in future. In addition, food products such as sauces and pickles use of sesame oil as a preservative to increase their shelf life. Major oil extraction companies are reliant on small- and large-scale sesame farmers for seed collection and extraction of the oil.

Over the past few years, the European Union, in collaboration with Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), has framed numerous policies to control salmonella contamination in sesame seeds. From October, 2014, the companies are required to obtain Certificate of Export by Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) before exporting sesame seeds. These government policies and initiatives has resulted in promoting production as well as export of sesame seeds.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sesame seeds market and witness production of more than 3.20 million tons by 2025. The growth could be attributed to growing consumption of confectionary and baked goods in emerging economies, including China and Bangladesh.

Key manufacturers operating in the sesame seeds industry include Bayer AG, Syngenta, Orienco, Selet Hulling PLC, SunOpta, SINDAN ORGANIC, and Archer Daniels Midland Company. Establishment of tie-ups with the personal care and food and beverages industries is expected to remain a key driving factor in the market over the projected period.

Hexa Research has segmented the sesame seeds market report based on application and region:-

- Segmentation by Application

• Food

• Pharmaceutical

- Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

- Key Countries Market

• U.S.

• China

• India

• Germany

• Greece

- Key Players Analyzed:

• Bayer AG

• Syngenta

• Orienco

• Selet Hulling PLC

• SunOpta

• SINDAN ORGANIC

• Archer Daniels Midland Compan

