Precision Surfacing Solutions is paying $50 million to take over most of the production facilities as well as 100 employees working in wafer technology in Thun and in service locations worldwide. Meyer Burger wants to focus on PV cell coating and interconnection technologies. From pv magazine Germany. Swiss mechanical engineering company Meyer Burger Technology AG has agreed to sell its PV and specialty materials silicon wafer plant and service business to Precision Surfacing Solutions (PSS). The agreed purchase price is CHF50 million ($50 million), the PV equipment manufacturer announced today. ...

