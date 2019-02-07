sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - BMW Finance NV Dual EUR L4y & 10yr

PR Newswire

London, February 7

Post-Stabilisation Notice

7thFebruary 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

BMW Finance N.V.

€ 1,500,000,000 0.625% Notes due 06 October 2023

€ 1,500,000,000 1.50% Notes due 06 February 2029

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Dated 09 May 2018

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:BMW Finance N.V.
Guarantor (if any):Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
ISIN:XS1948612905 - 2023
XS1948611840 - 2029
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,500,000,000 - 2023
EUR 1,500,000,000 - 2029
Description:0.625 % Notes due 2023
1.500 % Notes due 2029
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Société Générale CIB

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2019 PR Newswire