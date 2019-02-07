Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-07 / 13:21 Press release *Dentons opens for business in Düsseldorf * *As the center for foreign investment in Germany, Dentons' new Düsseldorf office will allow the Firm to service a large and significant client base* *Düsseldorf, February 7, 2019* - Global law firm Dentons has opened its new office in Düsseldorf, its fourth office in Germany alongside Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. The initial team, led by partners Andreas Haak and Sascha Grosjean, comprises seven lawyers and four further team members, and brings capabilities in public procurement, EU state aid, trade as well as employment law. The Firm is currently in discussions to recruit several more partners and teams in Düsseldorf over the coming months, to expand its service offering in Corporate and M&A, Competition and Antitrust, Compliance, Intellectual Property and Technology, White-collar Crime, Tax, and Energy "Ranked as Germany's number one city for foreign direct investment, and home to more than 100,000 companies, Dusseldorf and the surrounding Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region is an important market for many of our international clients," said *Elliott Portnoy, *Global CEO of Dentons. "With the addition of the Düsseldorf office, we now offer quality coverage of all major financial and industrial hubs in Germany." *Joseph Andrew*, Dentons Global Chairman, commented: "As the world's only polycentric law firm, our clients benefit both from Dentons' unsurpassed global presence, and from our local roots in key financial centers such as Düsseldorf." Andreas Haak has been appointed Düsseldorf Managing Partner and Co-head of the Competition, Antitrust and Regulatory practice in Germany. Sascha Grosjean has joined as a partner in the Employment and Labor practice. Both partners joined from Taylor Wessing. "We are very excited to be bringing the largest law firm in the world to Düsseldorf. Dentons' entrepreneurial spirit fosters new ideas, technologies and approaches for client work and international collaboration," said *Andreas Haak*, Düsseldorf Managing Partner. "We have a bold vision to build the team into an innovative, full-service office in Düsseldorf, and are actively recruiting lawyers who share our startup mindset and our passion for client value." *Andreas Ziegenhagen*, Germany Managing Partner at Dentons: "We warmly welcome our team in Düsseldorf. Our new office not only complements our strong positioning in competition, regulatory and employment law, but has already attracted new clients seeking our advice. This is a great success and we look forward to welcoming further lateral hires in key practice areas." *Tomasz Dabrowski*, Europe Chief Executive Officer, Dentons: "Germany is at the core of Dentons' goal to be a top global law firm in Europe. The opening of our Düsseldorf office will provide us with a solid platform to further develop our service offering and market position in Europe's largest economy." Dentons' new office is currently located in the "Dreischeibenhaus", a well-known building in the center of Düsseldorf. In the summer, the team will move to the landmark "KÖ-Quartier" building in the heart of the city's banking district. With the opening in Düsseldorf, Dentons now has more than 200 lawyers across its four offices in Germany, and more than 9,000 lawyers in 174 locations globally. ENDS *About Dentons* Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Global Referral Network. Dentons' polycentric approach and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work. www.dentons.com [1] *Contact* Amanda Lowe Europe PR and Communication Director, Dentons D +420 236 082 249 amanda.lowe@dentons.com Christine Wolf Communications Manager Germany, Dentons D +49 89 244408 480 christine.wolf@dentons.com End of Media Release Issuer: Dentons 2019-02-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 773641 2019-02-07 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6654c1fb77f7ae3ed6631647da3be062&application_id=773641&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

