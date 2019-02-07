Edison Investment Research - Technology - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner: The primary focus in FY18 was on integrating the recent acquisitions and positioning the business for growth in anticipation of the emerging digitisation wave. FY18 revenues of c €131m were below our forecast of €137.9m. Nevertheless, H2 adjusted EBITDA saw a c €5.4m improvement over H1 reflecting significant operational improvements. We have trimmed our FY19-20 revenue forecasts by 4-5% and adjusted EBITDA by 5-7%. Meanwhile, a key appointment has been made to drive sales in North America and SNP is close to announcing the hire of a new COO. SNP has a number of recent successful pilots, which it is optimistic will convert into larger projects. While the shares look punchy on c 32x our FY19e EPS, the rating could fall quickly as new projects come through.ISIN: DE0007203705

