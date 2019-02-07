CROP's Washington Tenant Farm 'Test Success' With Nine Strains now Approved for Sale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today its Washington State tenant's first crops have had successful test results.

The samples showed a range of Tetrahydrocannabolic Acid ('THCA') results and passed all tests for microbial impurities and no detectable pesticides. THCA is not directly used, but its presence is commonly analyzed when cannabis, or hemp-based products, are screened for THC. The tenant is now approved to begin selling the products in the Washington State market.

STRAIN THCA 9 LB Hammer 26.65% Woo 19.47% Dutch Hawaiian 22.54% Bubba Kush 27.35% Gorilla Glue 18.16% Green Crack 17% Star Killer 26.99% Ghost Train 16.02% Dutch Treat (Distillate) 79.1% THC 12.31% CBD

The tenant is working with both bulk extraction buyers as well as retail locations under the Hempire and Evolution brands in the Washington market.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "This is an excellent result and certainly bodes well for the future. CROP's tenant production teams continue to show what meticulous controls, defined production protocols and a focus on organic operations can mean in terms of resulting products."

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol "CROP". CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 1,865 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary apps with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands. CROP's infrastructure has over 150,000 sq ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected returns from the California Project; the technological effects of California Project; the intention to expand its portfolio; and execute on its business plan. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the regulatory and legal framework regarding the cannabis industry in general among all levels of government and zoning; risks associated with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules relating to the cannabis industry; risks associated with maintaining its interests in its various assets; the ability of the Company to finance operations and execute its business plan and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

