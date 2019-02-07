Millions of locals and international visitors flock to Italy's historical landmarks and major venues every day, creating unique challenges for network operators in keeping people connected with high reliability.

To address this, businesses across Italy are investing in nimble, digital infrastructures, giving customers, visitors, employees and tenants a first-class, in-building wireless experience. INWIT, Italy's largest provider of neutral host services, is collaborating with CommScope to deliver superior mobile voice and data services today with readiness for 5G.

INWIT designs, installs and operates in-building wireless solutions for all types of enterprises and public venues. It will deploy CommScope Era, an all-digital C-RAN antenna system for multi-operator projects at venues throughout Italy, including the Fortezza da Basso Conference Center and the Congress Palace, both in Florence.

"INWIT is committed to providing reliable, multi-operator, in-building wireless connectivity for all types of public and private organizations. Our neutral host business model allows mobile operators to optimize their investments by sharing network infrastructure," said Giovanni Ferigo, chief executive officer, INWIT. "By collaborating with CommScope, INWIT drives down cost barriers to in-building wireless by providing one shared infrastructure that can support all operators at all venues."

Maximizing ROI with an IT-friendly enterprise mobility solution

INWIT will benefit from Era's all-digital, software-centric architecture and its ability to flexibly allocate mobile capacity from a small footprint, centralized "head end." This significantly improves the economics of delivering in-building wireless services when compared with traditional distributed antenna systems (DAS).

Era now features a direct CPRI interface to Nokia baseband units (BBUs) and a family of remotes ranging in power from 60 milliwatts to 20 watts, to support virtually any building structure and its adjacent outdoor spaces. As a single in-building wireless platform that can scale from office buildings to the largest stadiums, Era meets INWIT's needs for flexibility and operational efficiency. INWIT's success in deploying solutions throughout Italy illustrates the flexibility and attractive economics of the C-RAN antenna system.

Shaping a 5G Ready Future

The country's service providers are seeking 5G-ready technologies to keep up with the intense subscriber demand for more wireless bandwidth by adding capacity to their networks. Inherent in its digital architecture, Era establishes a highly-efficient multiplexed fiber fronthaul architecture that supports today's LTE and 3G services and can be used for 5G in the future.

"Reliable, ultra-fast mobile coverage in what we consider the birthplace of Western civilization will enhance the experience of locals and the thousands of visitors who explore museums, stadiums, conference centers, train stations and other historical landmarks," said Samuel Buttarelli, vice president of DAS and small cells, CommScope. "INWIT and CommScope are responding to operators' needs for options that will make in-building wireless more affordable for building owners and commercial real estate companies while paving the way for 5G services in the future."

