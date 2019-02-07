International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners

Celonis, the leader in business transformation software, is the winner of the 2018-19 Cloud Awards in Best Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) U.S. category. Its recently released Intelligent Business Cloud platform, a true end-to-end Software-as-a-Service solution for business transformation, took top honors in the category. Celonis won among shortlist competition of 15 vendors: SendGrid, Fuze, LogMeIn, Zenoss Inc., Mendix, Dialpad, Highfive, Pluralsight, Floify, Moogsoft, WP Engine, RingCentral, Sage, Seismic and Tripleseat.

The cloud computing awards program recognizes excellence and innovation in cloud computing. The awards program accepts entries internationally and from organizations of any size. In 2018-19, categories included Best SaaS from the U.S. and outside the U.S., "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution and Security Innovation of the Year, among others.

"For Celonis to be chosen as the ultimate winner in the Best SaaS category for the Cloud Awards in the U.S. is an honor that demonstrates our dedication to innovation and customer success," said Alexander Rinke, Co-CEO of Celonis. "With the Intelligent Business Cloud, Celonis was the first to offer process mining technology in the Cloud, delivering elastic flexibility to scale with no need to set up or maintain infrastructure. We are thrilled that our customers and the industry are recognizing what an exceptional platform it is for adding an intelligent layer to enterprise-wide processes."

"Once more this year, we can see how the cloud continues to disrupt and make innovation an essential component along the entire value chain," said Larry Johnson, Cloud Awards organizer. "Every year, the Software-as-a-Service category seems to generate the most excitement, and we would encourage everyone to keep their eyes on the upcoming SaaS Awards, catering specifically to this area of cloud computing."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist and winners here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2019-shortlist.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit http://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in business transformation software, turning process insights into action with the process mining technology it pioneered. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their business. Companies around the world including Siemens, GM, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis technology to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and an improved experience for their customers.

