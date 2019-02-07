Intellectsoft LLC Launches Hardware Design Within Its Internet Of Things (IoT) Lab

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / Intellectsoft, a boutique digital transformation consultancy that provides cutting-edge engineering solutions for global companies and emerging technology leaders, today announced a launch of a new offering within its Internet Of Things (IoT) Lab - Hardware Design , which previously focused only on custom software engineering services for connected devices, smart infrastructure, and industrial IoT systems.

Selecting the best chip sets, boards, most optimal modularity, and cloud integration option are the cornerstones of a properly functioning IoT ecosystem. Hardware design is a complex and vast market, which aside from intricacies of hardware, is also connected to all aspects of software development and algorithm engineering for embedded software. This market also spans across multiple domains, such as healthcare, wearables, fitness, industrial equipment, security, environmental control, and many others, which must be grasped for an IoT project to be a true success.

Having extensive expertise in these domains, coupled with solid knowledge of underlying technologies and architectures, Intellectsoft will help enterprise clients with an array of hardware design services, including rapid prototyping for market testing, custom firmware development, algorithm optimization to eliminate constraints to bandwidth, battery life and computing power, as well as AI on the edge. The services will span smart wearables, security cameras, health monitoring devices, environmental sensors, and many other smart devices.

Michael Minkevich, CEO of Intellectsoft, commented: "There is a reason why old "Hardware is Hard" cliché stuck around - building a successful hardware business producing sustainable relevant products is hard! However, correctly built hardware is not going anywhere and it gives the entire Internet-of-Things universe its ultimate raison d'être. We are very excited to add hardware design capability since it naturally extends our current core services and allows us to cover the entire IoT technology stack from the "things" to the network edge, cloud platforms, and various mobile devices. Flawless hardware is a crucial environment for embedded software to thrive in. With this new service Intellectsoft can help our clients significantly reduce development costs and time-to-market for complex large scale IoT applications."

Focused efforts in hardware design will allow Intellectsoft to deliver more comprehensive solutions to enterprise clients: vast sensor-driven IoT ecosystems for the manufacturing clients, smart hotel platforms for the next-generation hospitality experiences, high-precision health monitoring systems, and other state of the art solutions.

About IOT Lab

Intellectsoft IoT Lab offers turnkey design services for all aspects of embedded software development of connected sensor applications from initial prototype and design for manufacturing to firmware development, order fulfillment and quality control. IOT engineers create architectures, help design sensors, build cloud infrastructure - carefully orchestrating alliances between desired hardware and software that will run on it. Most importantly, true to its IS360 model, Intellectsoft handles all challenges connected to integration into the existing technology stack for a complete custom solution and flawless performance.

About Intellectsoft

Intellectsoft is a boutique digital transformation consultancy headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The Company provides cutting edge engineering solutions for global and Fortune 500 companies, with the mission to help enterprises accelerate adoption of new technologies, untangle complex issues that always emerge during digital evolution, and orchestrate ongoing innovation. Established in 2007, Intellectsoft operates across multiple offices with the engineering centers in the U.S., the U.K., the Nordic region, as well as Eastern Europe.

Intellectsoft maintains its advanced domain expertise through five dedicated labs: Cognitive Computing, Decentralized Applications (i.e. Blockchain), Internet of Things (IoT), Premier Customer Experience (CX), and Mixed Reality (AR, VR). Being recognized experts in cutting edge tech, several hundred of Intellectsoft's digital gurus engineer secure dynamic interactive intelligent solutions and seamlessly integrate them into existing IT infrastructure of clients. Whether it is a consumer-oriented app or a transformative enterprise-class solution, the company leads the process from ideation and concept to delivery, and provides ongoing support through its IS360 framework. The core operating belief is that any modern customer-centric organization starts its digital transformation with the customer journey in mind, no matter how ambitious it is, which is why highly personalized approach and superb user experience is Intellectsoft's dominant focus.

Intellectsoft has three distinct offerings: for tech startups, for small and medium size businesses, and for large enterprises - each customer cluster is unique in its needs, scale, budget, and legacy architecture. The company's services portfolio offers strategic IT consulting, CX design, development and full lifecycle management of custom products and applications, as well as system integration. Over the last ten years more than two hundred clients from financial services and insurance, retail and hospitality, construction and logistics, healthcare and telecommunications have leveraged the power of Intellectsoft's creative solutions.

