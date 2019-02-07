Chubb appoints Peter Graswinckel as Segment Leader for Major Accounts in Continental Europe

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Peter Graswinckel as Segment Leader for Major Accounts in Continental Europe.

In this newly created role, Peter will be responsible for delivering bespoke solutions and services for clients and business partners in Continental Europe.

He will also oversee Chubb's Major Accounts Segment Leaders across 17 countries and Continental Europe's Global Client Executive Practice. In addition, Peter will work closely with Chubb's regional management team and other Major Accounts teams around the world to ensure alignment and consistency.

Effective immediately, Peter will report to Suresh Krishnan, Head of Major Accounts for Chubb in Europe, with a matrix reporting to Adrian Matthews, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Property and Casualty, Continental Europe.

Peter was previously Global Client Executive for Chubb in Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, and he has worked in the insurance industry for more than 20 years.

In addition to the appointment of Peter, Chubb also announced that its Global Accounts segment has been renamed Major Accounts in Continental Europe.

Suresh Krishnan, Head of Major Accounts, for Chubb in Europe, said:

"This is first and foremost about listening to our clients and Peter's appointment is testament to this. He is highly respected within the industry and among our customers for his knowledge, expertise and insight. We will continue to refine our multinational proposition in Continental Europe as we move through the year, putting customers and brokers at the heart of our decisions and setting the standard as industry leaders."

Adrian Matthews, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Property and Casualty, Continental Europe, said:

"I am delighted that Peter has taken this role within our re-named Major Accounts segment in Continental Europe. Under Peter's leadership, and with a focus on dedicated underwriting teams, we can develop even closer working relationships with Major Accounts customers, as we endeavour to exceed their expectations wherever they do business around the world."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

