Kotipizza Group Oyj: Kotipizza chain same-store sales increased by 1.3 percent in January

Press release 7 February 2019 at 3.10pm (EET)

Kotipizza chain same-store sales increased by 1.3 percent in January

Total sales of restaurants in the Kotipizza chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 7.4 percent in January 2019 compared to the year before. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 254 restaurants, rose by 1.3 percent.

In 2019, the sales in January amounted to 9.7 million euros compared with the 9.1 million euros in the previous year. January 2019 included, the chain's sales have risen for 46 consecutive months.

The chain's brick-and-mortar restaurants increased their sales by 8.5 percent and shop-in-shop locations by 0.5 percent. Online store sales grew by 68.9 percent to

1 498 000 euros. Figures for online sales are mainly based on the sales reported by 88 restaurants offering home delivery and count towards the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Since the beginning of the financial year (1 February to 31 January), cumulative chain sales have increased by 14.9 percent compared to last year, amounting to 122.1 million euros.

Total sales of restaurants in the Chalupa chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 1.9 percent in January 2019 compared to the year before. In January 2019, the sales amounted to 184 000 euros. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 11 restaurants, decreased by 3.9 percent.

Total sales of restaurants in the Social Burgerjoint chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 445.4 percent in January 2019 compared to the year before. In January 2019, the sales amounted to 409 000 euros. In the same month, same-store sales decreased by 28.3 percent and were based on sales figures from one restaurant.

The sales of the No Pizza restaurant, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, amounted to 56 000 euros in January 2019.

The Kotipizza chain's monthly sales

January 2019 2018 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 9 735 9 065 7.4 Brick-and-mortar restaurants 8 422 7 759 8.5 Shop-in-shop restaurants 1 313 1 307 0.5



Online store sales (euro thousands, included in the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants)



1 498



887



68.9



Number of Kotipizza restaurants



280



266 Brick-and-mortar 182 169 Shop-in-shop 98 97



Restaurants offering home delivery



88



76

The Chalupa chain's monthly sales

January 2019 2018 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 184 181 1.9



Number of Chalupa restaurants



13



13

The Social Burgerjoint restaurant's monthly sales

January 2019 2018 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 409 75 445.4



Number of Social Burgerjoint restaurants 4 1

The No Pizza restaurant's monthly sales

January 2019 Monthly sales (thousand euros) 56

Kotipizza Group Oyj

Tommi Tervanen, CEO

For more information:

Tommi Tervanen, CEO

tel. +358 207 716 743

Timo Pirskanen, CFO and Deputy to the CEO

tel. +358 207 716 747

Kotipizza Group in brief

Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2017, the number of restaurants stood at 266. In the financial year 2017, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 106.3 million. The Kotipizza chain and Kotipizza Oyj operating the chain are part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa, The Social Burger Joint Oy that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain, as well as the No Pizza restaurant concept, aimed for international markets, that opened its first restaurant in June 2018.

In the financial year 2017, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 64.2 million and the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 1.86 million. In the same period, the Kotipizza Group had net sales of EUR 79.9 million with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 8.52 million.

Attachment