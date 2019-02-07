Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - APPx Technology, a subsidiary of Fintech incubator and software and data development company, APPx Group Holdings, Inc. (CSE: APPX) (FSE: APO) (the "Company" or "APPx"), has signed a Service Agreement with Johnston Law, LLC in South Carolina for their proprietary due diligence system. APPx is excited to announce this milestone deal, its first since entering into the US markets in both public and private sectors.

APPx, which just recently announced they rented office space in South Carolina's Silicon Harbor for their technology business, created the system to address problems associated with the increased compliance requirements put forth by government watchdogs - such as FINTRAC and FinCEN, big banks, and other government agencies and bodies around the world.

APPx's proprietary data analysis software integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) with traditional data sources, including the world's most advanced aggregators in regulatory technology, electronic identification, media monitoring, financial scoring, and business intelligence. The AI component means large amounts of structured and unstructured data sources can be monitored in just minutes and also allows for continued monitoring. The result is AI-driven risk data that can quickly provide a visual picture of the target company or individual, including corporate structure and other complex relationships. What used to take weeks of research can now be done in hours. All of this information is compiled and reports are generated by APPx analysts depending on the needs of the client.

Jay Ruckenstein, President and Co-founder at APPx, is an expert in corporate information technology and online business operations. For years he ran the anti-fraud department at his gaming operation- which is one of the most highly-regulated industries.

"When there is so much information available, it's easy to miss some important pieces. That's why we've developed systems to compile the aggregated data from all of these sources in one place, making it easier to get a thorough understanding of the target," he stated.

"The subsequent reports our analysts produce protect the users from the effects of a non-compliance investigation - in terms of time, cost, and potential criminal liability," said Paul Platte, an international lawyer, who was brought on board as a managing advisor for APPx and who will be directing the US office.

During the beta testing, attorney John C. Johnston will use the Due Diligence and KYC/AML systems and reports in active cases. The law firm will work with APPx's expert compliance staff to assess, make suggestions, and together possibly come up with other products based on the wide range of data aggregation and analytical capabilities they have at APPx.

APPx has plans to pursue other clients in the legal profession, as well as others who can benefit from this more robust form of due diligence. Going forward, they intend to offer this service not only in the US, but also in Canada and the United Kingdom.

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings, Inc. offers technology-based solutions to a wide range of industries, including: advertising, financial services, insurance, legal, brokerages, logistics, and government.

With our strong reach and growing partnerships, we're constantly adding to, and enhancing, our portfolio of proprietary, cutting-edge software solutions. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs - using today's most advanced technologies to help them reach their goals on a global scale.

About Paul Platte:

Paul Platte is an international lawyer with 40 years experience representing private clients in various civil matters, including personal injury, construction and commercial litigation, personal injury, international transactions and asset protection, immigration, and employment.

Paul is proficient in Spanish and his extensive practice includes Dubai, the United States Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic that draws on his legal, business and cultural skills. His clients include local and international insurance companies and financial institutions, individuals, and private and public corporations.

