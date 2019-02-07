Andiamo Corp.: Andiamo Corporation Subsidiary Signs Engagement Letter with Investment Banker

Andiamo Corporation Subsidiary Signs Engagement Letter with Investment Banker

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / Andiamo Corporation (OTC PINK: ANDI), a Wyoming holding company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Sustainable Water Solutions, Inc. (SWS), has signed a Letter of Engagement with an Investment Banking Firm. The Firm has been engaged to assist SWS in raising $30 Million in funding for current and future acquisitions. The funding will go directly to SWS and be non-dilutive to Andiamo Corporation shareholders. As the agreement moves forward, additional details will be forthcoming.

"I am very excited that SWS is able to take this next step forward in their growth cycle," stated William White, CEO of Andiamo Corporation. "And I am especially delighted in knowing that no shares of Andiamo will be used in this financing, protecting our shareholders from dilution."

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming publicly traded company, is a dedicated partnership of multi-talented people striving to utilize the micro-cap world in the proper manner, with the goal of ensuring smaller companies in need of financing and direction have these resources available to them. We believe it is our duty to act responsibly and honestly to help ensure the success of our country's greatest source of stability and job growth - the small business owner. In a realigning of our corporate focus and mission, we have transitioned from a one product company into a true source of developmental resources for other companies spread across a diverse range of industries. This rebranding of our culture and direction has enabled us to expand our role as a holding company, resulting in a marked increase in new business opportunities. Specifically, we look for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion to move their business to the next level of profitability. Follow us on Twitter @AndiamoCorp.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

