Clarivate Analytics Launches Life Science Alliances Program to Accelerate Innovation

New partner ecosystem enables companies to enhance and expand drug and medical device development initiatives

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today launched a Life Science Alliances Program to provide drug and medical device developers with a new way to significantly advance their research and development (R&D) and commercialization initiatives. The accredited global program combines Clarivate's solutions with those of world-class technology and service providers to deliver intelligence and actionable insights to biopharmaceutical companies and other researchers around the world.

More than ever, drug and medical device researchers are challenged to quickly and efficiently access, synthesize and analyze data from a growing and increasingly complex array of sources across the development lifecycle. Clarivate's Life Science Alliances Program addresses this challenge by enabling greater collaboration and new capabilities, and already features leading service providers in its growing ecosystem, including:

Bioinfogate, a forward-thinking biomedical data science organization focused on the development of innovative products and services for all those involved in the finding of better and safer drugs. By aligning with Clarivate's suite of scientific intelligence, including biology, chemistry and pharmacology information, Bioinfogate will empower its OFF-X translational safety intelligence portal to help researchers and decision makers in pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations to de-risk and optimize their R&D programs.





a forward-thinking biomedical data science organization focused on the development of innovative products and services for all those involved in the finding of better and safer drugs. By aligning with Clarivate's suite of scientific intelligence, including biology, chemistry and pharmacology information, Bioinfogate will empower its OFF-X translational safety intelligence portal to help researchers and decision makers in pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations to de-risk and optimize their R&D programs. Vitrana, a dynamic health sciences technology and consulting firm that is driving major advances in the quality, efficiency and cost of clinical research and patient care. Through its partnership with Clarivate, Vitrana has enhanced its HiLIT Platform, which delivers specialized clinical and healthcare information management services, automation, data transformation, standardization and federation, semantic and ontology enabled search, as well as smart and predictive analytics.





a dynamic health sciences technology and consulting firm that is driving major advances in the quality, efficiency and cost of clinical research and patient care. Through its partnership with Clarivate, Vitrana has enhanced its HiLIT Platform, which delivers specialized clinical and healthcare information management services, automation, data transformation, standardization and federation, semantic and ontology enabled search, as well as smart and predictive analytics. Waters Corporation, a leading specialty measurement company focused on improving human health and well-being through the application of liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and informatics. Working in concert with Clarivate, the Waters Progenesis QI and Progenesis QI for proteomics statistical software platforms enable the direct transfer of experimental results into biological pathways analytics.

"This initiative has strategic implications for our industry and the ability to bring life-changing and life-saving therapies to market," said Gavin Coney, Global Head of Life Science Alliances at Clarivate. "By collaborating with Clarivate, our alliance partners will be able to identify, create and deliver a wide range of new capabilities that promise to accelerate the pace of innovation by our mutual customers. This includes API-supported data integration, advanced analytics that leverage new intelligence sources, and customized offerings that meet client-specific needs."

These enhanced capabilities are enabled by Cortellis Cloud, an integrated, scalable technology platform that host Cortellis, Clarivate's suite of life science intelligence solutions. Through Cortellis Cloud, datapoints from thousands of sources are harmonized within a single unified platform, making it the industry's richest resource for data-driven insights and advanced analytics for Life Science professionals.

"Clarivate allows us to deploy automation and artificial intelligence through this new and dynamic collaboration, resulting in more actionable insights for their customers," said Mohit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Vitrana. "By seamlessly integrating with Clarivate's vast data and document assets, Vitrana HiLIT delivers more efficient processes and novel capabilities to help life science companies successfully navigate through the most complex and evolving environment our industry has ever experienced."

The Clarivate Life Science Alliances program will expand to include additional partners in 2019 and beyond.

About Cortellis:

Cortellis gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data. This industry-leading solution curates the broadest and deepest sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle - from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. In 2017, 80% of U.S. companies filing NMEs, 91% of companies achieving breakthrough therapy status and 70% of the top licensing deals were informed by Cortellis intelligence.

To learn more, visit www.clarivate.com/Cortellis

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made with respect to information contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455613/clarivate_logo_for_press_release_Logo.jpg