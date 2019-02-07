[Webinar] 2019 Global Defence Outlook & Emerging Opportunities

The Arms Race Intensifies as Global Powers Recalibrate Diplomacy, Embrace New Technology and Adjust Industrial Policies

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced that it will host a live, complimentary Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) briefing, "2019 Global DefenceOutlook & Emerging Opportunities," on Wednesday, 20 February 2019, at 8:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m GMT/3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m ET.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Scott Clark, Global Director, as he presents a macro view of global military realpolitik, regional customer requirements regarding platforms and subsystems, emerging technology, and industry dynamics that will help formulate new or tweak existing go-to-market strategies.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit

"Currently, there is a lot of flux in the global defence market in terms of geopolitics, trade and investment policies, new business models, competition, technology adoption and procurement priorities," said Clark. "Companies must clearly understand how these variables are interconnected differently for each target market to affect winning strategies or they stand to lose out on opportunities in a growing but highly competitive market."

The informative webinar will provide key takeaways, including:

Understand how changes in defence and economic and foreign policy will affect defence customer requirements

Discover how regional markets will transform their plans for industry engagement in 2019

Explore emerging technology and understand marketisation/adoption potentials

