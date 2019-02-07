Integrated Facilities Management Market to Reach $802.4 Billion by 2020, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for integrated facilities management (IFM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent until 2020, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The market for FM outsourcing and the adoption of an IFM strategy signals an increasing buyer maturity and willingness to partner with suppliers.

APAC remains the fastest growing market for outsourced FM services and the progressive growth of major economies in the region such as China and India are expected to keep the demand high. Moreover, the increasing levels of commercial property creation and construction are accelerating the market for outsourced FM services.

One major driver of the IFM market is the improvement in economic conditions across developing countries and large scale industrial development such as construction and real estate. Alternatively, the low level of awareness among buyers in developing markets about the opportunities offered by outsourcing FM services is a constraint in the industry.

The IFM industry is facing impediments globally and the situation seems to be critical with several top Tier-2 suppliers such as Serco, G4S, MITIE, Interserve, and Carillion struggling to upgrade their services. Tier 2 companies are developing skills to provide a wide range of services to various sectors such as housing corporation, oil & gas, retail, hotels, and manufacturing.

The key success factors for IFM implementation is the optimum integration of the frames, which ensures that the high/key spend services and regions are integrated first. Furthermore, the changed management and customization is necessary for the IFM industry, wherein the buyers/service providers need to assure that customization is performed in integrated contracts for optimized processes.

Key Findings:

The major cost factors involving a global IFM model are labor and materials costs, which account for nearly 80 - 90 percent of the total cost.

IFM is the commonly used model in the food and soft drinks industry as integrating the services to one principal supplier will contribute to reducing costs, driving greater consistency, and alignment.

Programmed FM companies have launched an innovative service in the IFM industry called sustainable solutions, which caters to the conservation of energy, water, and emission.

Large buyers such as Unilever and Heinz have adopted and integrated their FM services with a single service provider, which has resulted in 10-20 percent in cost savings.

IFM and TFM sourcing models provide the best savings opportunity for consumers with minimal involvement in the process.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

From robotics and wearable technology to IoT, the IFM industry is becoming more interconnected, and the suppliers are looking forward to utilizing technology to drive productivity and achieve cost savings for the client. Additionally, outsourcing to a single FM player would enable buyers to regulate the level of services across various locations, and the productivity and efficiency could be improved through the initiation of various KPIs and compliance clauses.

The report also includes:

Market Analysis:

Global IFM Market Maturity

Global FM Industry Trends

Global FM Drivers and Constraints

Regional Market Outlook

Industry Outlook - IFM Affecting Factors

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Developed Markets

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Emerging Markets

Supply Analysis:

Supply Market Outlook - Supply Trends and Insights

Key Global FM Suppliers

Key Regional Suppliers: Service Portfolio

Key Global Supplier Profile

Supplier SWOT Analysis

Cost & Pricing Analysis:

Cost Structure Analysis

Cost Analysis and Expected Savings

Cost Break-up - Should Cost Model

Cost Structure Analysis - Management and Incentive Fee Benchmarking

Pricing Analysis - Price Forecast

Procurement Best Practices:

Sourcing Models for FM Services

Sourcing Models - Comparative Analysis

Cross-industry Sourcing Model Adoption

Key Success Factors for IFM Implementation

Pricing Models - Comparative Analysis

Regional Pricing Best Practices

Key Services KPI and SLA Components

End-Use Industry Updates

Food and Soft Drinks Sector

Pharmaceutical

BFSI

Personal Products

Retail

Mining

