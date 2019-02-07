Elsevier to Feature Award-winning Clinical Decision Support Solutions at HIMSS19

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

For the third year in a row, global evidence-based solution recognized in "Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans/Order Sets" category

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, will showcase its clinical decision support and patient engagement solutions at Booth #3331 at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2019 annual meeting in Orlando, FL, USA, February 12-14, 2019.

Elsevier's Care Planning solution was named a 2019 Category Leader for the "Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans/Order Sets" category by KLAS, the research firm which specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare vendors.

"Elsevier leads the healthcare industry by meeting challenges and initiating solutions to assist care providers and patients," said Dr. John Danaher, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "From our award-winning Care Planning to our Via Pathways clinical decision support, both of which integrate the trusted evidence-based clinical information we are known for, we strive to support not only the referential needs but also the workflow needs of clinicians."

Other Elsevier activities at HIMSS19 include:

Elsevier will convene a virtual panel of informatics experts from leading healthcare organizations at its Booth #3331 on "Achieving high quality care through next generation CDS." Panelists include John Halamka , MD, MS, Chief Information Officer of Beth Israel Deaconess System; Patricia Dykes, RN , PhD, MA, Senior Scientist and Program Director for Research in the Center for Patient Safety Research and Practice at Brigham and Women's Hospital; Maria Weesner , MSN, RN, President, LIT Consulting; Richard Loomis , MD, Chief Informatics Officer, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier; and Ken Stewart , RPh, Clinical Executive, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. To reserve your spot and receive a free gift, please go here.





, from , with James Sacra, Senior Director, Software Engineering for Precision Medicine, Elsevier, presenting Interoperability Showcase, Booth 9100, participating in the "Use Case: Nationwide Coordinated Care | Collaboration with Allscripts, Get Real Health, Perspecta and Veterans Affairs," with Sunish Vengathattil, Manager, Software Engineering - CDS, Elsevier, as lead presenter.

Representatives from Elsevier will be at the booth to discuss trends and topics in healthcare IT, such as patient engagement, CDS, clinical pathways, patient engagement and improving clinical outcomes.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

