As of February 8, 2019, the following instrument issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB listed on STO Structured Products will change short name and trading code. ISIN Market Segment New Short Name New Trading Code ----------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0011897032 STO Structured Products SEB I1960W SEB_I1960W ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB