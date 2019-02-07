SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform now accessible from within Snowflake Partner Connect

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Snowflake Computing, the only data warehouse built for the cloud, and has joined Snowflake's Partner Connect program. Starting today, self-service customers can access the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform from within Snowflake Partner Connect, and with just a few simple clicks they can start moving data from hundreds of applications and data sources into the Snowflake Data Warehouse for immediate analysis. By eliminating common data access and analysis challenges, SnapLogic and Snowflake are making it easy for IT teams and business users to turn data into insights within minutes.

The SnapLogic platform available via Partner Connect comes pre-configured with SnapLogic's existing Snowflake Snap Pack, a set of pre-built connectors that help users integrate their on-premises and cloud-based applications (such as Salesforce, Workday, or ServiceNow), data sources (such as Oracle, Teradata, or MySQL), and analytic tools (such as Tableau) with Snowflake, without any coding. The SnapLogic offering in Partner Connect also comes with several pre-built, ready-to-use patterns, representing common data pipelines and best practices often seen among joint SnapLogic and Snowflake customers.

"As a leader in commodities, we rely on the fast, seamless connectivity between SnapLogic and Snowflake to power our data initiatives," said Chris Throop, Global Head of Data Science at international commodities company CCI. "With SnapLogic, we've got an easy to use, high performing tool to quickly and easily move data from our numerous app and data sources into Snowflake, our scalable cloud data warehouse. Together, SnapLogic and Snowflake form our mission-critical data foundation that allows us to analyze real-time information, make quality decisions in record time, and generate meaningful outcomes for our many business stakeholders."

"Getting fast access to quality data and using that data to quickly inform strategies and decisions is a must-have for our customers," Snowflake's Vice President of Alliances, Walter Aldana said. "Snowflake's cloud-built architecture, instant and near-infinite scalability and ease of use, combined with SnapLogic's equally modern architecture and self-service, unified platform have created a partnership with a winning combination for our customers."

"First it was apps moving to the cloud, and now we're seeing data move to the cloud in a big way," said Nakul Mistry, Head of Technology Partnerships at SnapLogic. "Increasingly, our customers are looking to ingest and load large volumes of complex data into Snowflake, including structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data from multiple on-premises and cloud data sources. SnapLogic's and Snowflake's shared product design principles and customer value propositions around self-service and ease of use, scalable architecture and platform power, and fast time to value are well suited to meet our joint customer demands. We're excited to make SnapLogic even more accessible to new self-service users via Snowflake Partner Connect."

The SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

