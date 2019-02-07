Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Obtains 24.62 g/t Gold over 0.9m at Parbec in Malartic, Quebec

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the balance of the holes drilled at Parbec in the December 2018 program, which include 24.62 g/t Au over 0.9m in PAR-18-92. The December 2018 program was designed to test the presence of shallow mineralization with grade and continuity outside of a 50m buffer zone from the rail line, and to extend and increase the mineralized zones. Each of PAR-18-91, PAR-18-92, PAR-18-93 and PAR-18-94 successfully intersected mineralization as targeted, defining shallow mineralization and expected to result in positive impact to the resource at Parbec upon recalculation.

Hole # From To Length (m) Au g/t PAR-18-91 13.5 14.5 1 3.6 PAR-18-91 19 21 2 0.68 includes 19.6 21 1.4 0.79 PAR-18-91 33.8 42.5 8.7 0.25 includes 39.5 41 1.5 0.64 PAR-18-92 55 57 2 13.44 includes 56.1 57 0.9 24.62 PAR-18-92 114 115.4 1.4 0.61 PAR-18-92 145.8 149 3.2 1.52 PAR-18-93 100.5 106.1 5.6 0.56 includes 102.5 106.1 3.6 0.61 PAR-18-94 25.2 28 2.8 0.53 includes 25.2 27 1.8 0.7 PAR-18-94 134.5 137.5 3 0.635

*Drill results presented above are as measured in the core box, not "true width"

PAR-18-91

This drill hole on line 4900E was slightly behind and 25m west of PAR-18-71 and PAR-18-72, two drillholes which found a very shallow, diorite hosted mineralized body. The target was to extend this mineralized body, this target was achieved.

PAR-18-92

This hole, on line 4850E, was meant to test for strike extensions of Partridge Zone mineralization, which included the narrow high-grade vein found in PAR-18-80 with 0.35m of 13.17 g/t Au (press released May 9, 2018). This hole successfully extended the Partridge Zone, and the high-grade vein, by 25m to the west. The vein is a Quartz/Albite vein within a sheared (biotite and chlorite) margin of a more competent diorite/intermediate volcanic unit. This may mean that the vein zone is a cross-cutting zone.

PAR-18-93

This drill hole, 50m west of PAR-18-92, was designed to test the strike extension of the mineralized zones as they approach the property boundary as well as explore Renforth's working hypothesis that that Cadillac Break is bending southwards in the NW portion of the property, moving away from the rail line and keeping the Break on the property longer. This hole, along with other drilling in this program, supports this, and also demonstrates that the dip of the mineralized package is southwards, onto the property (as opposed to away from the property). This hole proved to be further north in the lithological assembly of the Cadillac Break than anticipated when the collar was planned (therefore in front of intersection with certain units, such as the felsite seen on the southern portion of the mineralized package), yet still demonstrated the continuity of mineralization to near the property boundary, along with the southwards bend of the Cadillac Break.

PAR-18-94

This hole undercut PAR-18-91, in order to extend the diabase unit observed in the field within PAR-18-91 deeper, this goal was achieved.

"These, the balance of results from the December drill program, continue to support the overall hypothesis of that program, the presence of near surface mineralization a minimum of 50m away from the rail line, as well as extend mineralized zones the length of the property to the NW and provide some very interesting structural insight for the NW portion of the property. Parbec is proving a pleasure to drill, with 32 holes drilled by Renforth to date all returning gold values" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Samples reported on in this press release were selected in the field, cut, bagged and tagged under the supervision of Francis Newton P.Geo and Mark Wellstead P.Geo and then personally transported to Bourlamaque Laboratories where they were fire assayed for gold. The lengths given in this press release refer to core lengths as measured in the core box.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a qualified person pursuant to the guidelines contained in National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information found in this press release.

The Company announces that it has issued 1,450,000 options to officers, directors and consultants exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.07. The options vest on the date of grant.

Forward Looking Statements

