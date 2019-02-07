SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Hosting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Currently, industries across the world are recognizing the indispensability of the internet to promote their products and services better. The e-commerce industry is one of the leading sectors which is capitalizing on consumer's growing preference for shopping on online platforms through mobile applications. This is creating requirements for a range of hosting services such as in this case, the mobile application hosting services, which is resulting in an accelerating spend momentum for the hosting services market. The importance of an online platform to boost sales is also compelling several brick-and-mortar retailers to procure from the hosting service providers, thereby; accelerating the category spend growth rate.

The hosting service providers in the US are making constant strides in their technological capabilities to cater to consumer's growing preference toward mobile shopping. This is creating ample scopes for the hosting services market in the region. The growing number of SMEs in APAC are leveraging cloud hosting services to support web hosting and e-mail hosting, which is boosting the category spend growth rate to a significant extent. Factors such as access to technology, skilled labor, better financing framework, favorable regulations, and the necessary infrastructure facilities in North America and Europe are paving the way for various entrepreneurial ventures to thrive. These businesses are utilizing online platforms to improve their interaction with consumers and collect key consumer data. Consequently, this is creating a substantial requirement for a range of hosting services such as web hosting and data center hosting in the regions.

This hosting services procurement research report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategy to cut down costs.

"It is recommended that buyers must specify clauses that limit or control a subcontractor's accessibility to the private data of clients that are uploaded to a server," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This hosting services procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Cloud adoption is a critical trend that will shape market dynamics

The rise in employee expenses of service providers is likely to affect category prices

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

Threat of new entrants in the current hosting services market

Category enablers

