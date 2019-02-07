Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has received a multi-year work permit for the Company's Treasure Mountain Silver Base Metal - Precious Metal Property, located in southern British Columbia. The permit allows for up to 11 drill pads and up to 10 trench/test pit sites in the east-northeast regions of the property in an area of gold, silver and copper mineralization.

One target area is within the northeast region of the property in an area of reported gold bearing quartz veins, where a quartz grab sample collected by the company during 2018 returned 11.3 grams per tonne gold. The second target area is within the east region of the property in the area of a copper-gold occurrence, where a porphyry dyke grab sample collected by the company during 2018 returned 8.81 grams per tonne gold.

Historic chip and channel samples from 1913 and 1937 from the northeast region reported to include 4.11 grams per tonne gold over 0.9 meters and 9.6 grams per tonne gold over 0.18 meters. In 2011, historic rock dump grab samples near an adit in the north-central region reported to return 6.5, 7.4 and 11.9% zinc.

The Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia, covers 10,700 hectares. It is also located approximately 37 kilometers southwest of the Shovelnose Gold Property of Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSXV:WHN), which recently reported a diamond drill intersection of 8.95 grams per tonne gold and 65.47 grams per tonne silver over a 46.2 meter core length.

The property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain Property of Nicola Mining Inc. which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

Ximen's option partner, New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV:NED), is making annual staged cash and stock payments as well as funding the development of the Treasure Mountain Project. Ximen also owns a 100% interest in 2 other precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia, Canada.

