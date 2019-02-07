Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Red Pine Exploration, (TSXV: RPX), a gold exploration and development company operating in the prolific greenstone belt of Northern Ontario, announced the discovery of an additional high-grade gold structure called the Cooper Structure, 1 kilometer east of the company's Surluga Deposit and 2.8 kilometers northeast of Red Pine's Minto Mine South Deposit.

Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometers southeast of the town of Wawa, Ontario, consists of more than 6,500 hectares. The property has hosted numerous gold mines with a historic production of more than 120,000 gold ounces.

Highlight results from Red Pine's 2018 trenching program includes 27 grams per tonne over .31 meters; 9.6 grams per tonne over .42 meters, both likely over 75% true width, and 3.5 grams per tonne gold over 1.45meters true width yet to be constrained.

These 2018 trenching program results confirm the similarity of the structural and chemical attributes of Cooper Structure to those of the Minto Mine South Structure and reaffirm the company's hypothesis that more than one Minto-like structure exists on the Wawa Gold Property, suggesting the potential to host a deposit similar to the Minto Mine South Deposit.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, stated: "Our geological mapping and channel sampling program on the Cooper Structure supports our hypothesis that other geological structures similar to the Minto Mine South Structure exists on the property. Historically, a hole drilled by Citadel Gold Mine in the 1980's intersected the Cooper Structure down-dip of our channel sample and returned 10.90 g/t gold over 4.39 metres. This suggests that grade and width could improve with depth. This high-grade zone in the Cooper Structure remains entirely open to the south, along the plunge direction, and represents a compelling future exploration target that starts at surface."

To date, the company has completed over 59,000 meters of drilling and made 4 discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit.

The company issued a maiden resource for the Minto Mine South Deposit in November 2018 of 100,000 ounces indicated and inferred.

The Surluga Deposit hosts a NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at 1.71 grams per tonne. The Surluga Deposit is shifting from a low-grade open-pit to a higher-grade underground resource with infill drilling intersecting wide zones of high-grade mineralization, not included in the present resource.

Two drills are targeting areas in the down-plunge extension of the Surluga Deposit in preparation for a revised NI 43-101 resource expected in April 2019.

