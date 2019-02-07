Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-07 / 15:00 *NOTICE* *Galapagos S.A.* _Société Anonyme_ Registered Office: 2C Rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 186 314 *Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021* *ISIN Code: XS1071411547 / XS1072185488* *5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021* *ISIN Code: XS1071419524 / XS 1072194803* Luxembourg - 3 p.m., 7 February 2019 We are pleased to announce that Bob Rajan has joined the board of directors of Galapagos S.A. as an additional independent non-executive director, effective as of 7 February 2019. Mr. Rajan is a managing director with Alvarez & Marsal, where he co-heads Alvarez & Marsal's German practice and jointly oversees the European Private Equity Performance Improvement group. He has 20 years of experience in non-executive director positions and advising private equity firms with their portfolio companies on both financial and operational matters. Mr. Rajan earned a bachelor's degree, with distinction, in biophysics from the University of Western Ontario and holds an MBA, with concentrations in accounting and finance, from the University of Toronto. He is based out of Munich. We are confident that Mr. Rajan will provide substantive and independent advice to our Kelvion and ENEXIO businesses. Mr. Rajan will also assist with investor relations as we move that group-wide function to the Galapagos Holding S.A. level. For further information, please contact: Nicolas Zörner, Investor Relations Email: nicolas.zoerner@kelvion.com Phone: +49 234 980 1563 _This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014._ End of Media Release Issuer: Triton Beratungsgesellschaft GmbH 2019-02-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 773711 2019-02-07

February 07, 2019 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)