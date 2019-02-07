Chinese li-ion battery manufacturer CATL has delivered a 100 MWh battery storage system to the country's largest mixed renewables plant, which features 400 MW of wind energy, 200 MW of PV and 50 MW of concentrating solar.While positive policy signals from China have bolstered this year's global PV forecasts, the nation's battery fleet has welcomed its largest energy storage facility, which will be integrated with a hybrid project in Golmud, Qinghai province. The Luneng Haixi Multi-mixed Energy Demonstration Project - which integrates 650 MW of combined wind, solar and concentrating solar generation ...

