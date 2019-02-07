Marijuana Bubble MythIf there's one thing I'm not particularly fond of, it's column snipping. Which is to say, I don't like tearing apart other people's opinion pieces. I'd rather present my own counter-arguments than tear someone else's down.Having said that, I recently came across a piece that I felt the need to respond to. It has to do with the dreaded "marijuana bubble." That piece is"Invest in marijuana? What are you smoking?" (MarketWatch, February 6, 2019.)Now, I'm not saying there's no such thing as a marijuana bubble. There are plenty of fly-by-night.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...