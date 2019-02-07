Regulatory News:

Two years after its equity investment in the start-up, Groupe PSA is strengthening its expertise and reaffirming its strategy in new mobility solutions by acquiring TravelCar.

TravelCar offers parking and car rental solutions. With 5,000 partner car parks and tens of thousands of cars available for rental, it has already attracted more than a million users in more than 60 countries. Its services are available via a single digital platform.

This new phase will enable TravelCar to speed up the dissemination and optimisation of its services. The TravelCar team will bring its agility and expertise to the Group and benefit from the significant opportunities and synergies generated with the Group's other operations.

"With a million users, TravelCar is a major success," commented Brigitte Courtehoux, Senior Vice President, Connected Services and New Mobility Solutions at Groupe PSA."Through this acquisition, we are stepping up our support for the company and demonstrating our commitment to developing an efficient, sustainable mobility services ecosystem."

"We are proud and delighted to be able to write the next chapter of the company's history with Groupe PSA and all of the TravelCar teams," said TravelCar's founder, Ahmed Mhiri."We're also very excited about working on the many innovative solutions that such an alliance will enable us to offer our users."

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

About TravelCar

Founded in 2012, TravelCar is a global mobility solutions provider. It enables individuals and businesses in 61 countries worldwide to reserve a parking space, rent a vehicle or, in the near future, book a car with a driver, all via one easy-to-use, paperless platform. @Travelcar_

