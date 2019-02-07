Guaranteed Removals Launches $5,000 Annual Scholarship Program

The leader in online reputation management has opened its annual scholarship program with one $5,000.00 scholarship for students

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / Guaranteed Removals is proud to announce an academic scholarship valued at $5000 (USD/CAD) for students entering or currently enrolled in an accredited college or university. The scholarship is open to individuals pursuing an education in the field of criminology, law, or computer science.

The application process requires candidates to complete an online registration form and compose a 500-word essay detailing how they plan to make a positive impact in the cyber world. A competitive application will demonstrate an individual's passion for their area of expertise and outline their future objectives and initiatives in their field. Candidates should also briefly explain how they plan to make a significant difference in the online community. "We had great success with our scholarship program last year. There was an overwhelming number of applicants last year and we enjoy helping students and the online community. " said James John, Founder, Guaranteed Removals.

"This is just one of many ways Guaranteed Removals is giving back to the online community. In addition to our scholarship program, we also hold food drives, internal fundraisers, and internship," continued John. Applicants must be a Canadian or American citizen and/or permanent resident, or protected person. Individuals must also be newly admitted or currently enrolled in a criminal justice, law, or computer science and be in good standing in their program.

The purpose of the Guaranteed Removals Scholarship Program is to inspire today's youth to become future leaders and work towards creating a safer digital space. Individuals will be required to submit a copy of their letter of acceptance when applying. The scholarship is now open, and students will have until June 28th, 2019 to complete the online application process and submit all required documentation.

For more information or to apply please visit, www.GuaranteedRemovalsScholarship.com

About Guaranteed Removals

Guaranteed Removals is North America's largest and most successful online image management company, helping people protect and defend their image online. Guaranteed Removals has been offering online reputation management services out of its Burlington, Ontario, Canada location. Guaranteed Removals has successfully removed negative content for clients across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. The company has helped more than 5,000 clients improve their online image. With a team of 58 employees, Guaranteed Removals has assisted businesses and individuals who have been victimized online, to rebuild and restore their online reputation. For more information visit www.GuaranteedRemovals.com.

