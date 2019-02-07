Heidrick & Struggles Announces New Leadership Appointments

-Jenni Hibbert assumes the role of Global Practice Managing Partner, Financial Services

-Dan Ryan takes up the role of Regional Leader, Americas

-Stephen Schwanhausser becomes Global Practice Managing Partner, Consumer Markets

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced three new leadership appointments to support the firm's long-term growth strategy. All appointments are effective immediately.

"Succession planning is a core service we provide our clients to help them effectively manage change and the future growth of their companies," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "We also have a strong focus on succession planning within our firm, and we work closely with our leaders to help them grow and take on new challenges. The leaders that have been appointed into their new positions have proven track records of managing with agility and delivering results, and they will play key leadership roles as we continue to expand our search and consulting offerings."

Jenni Hibbertassumes the role of Global Practice Managing Partner of the Financial Services Practice. Since 2017, she has been the Regional Practice Managing Partner for Financial Services in Europe and Africa and previously led the UK Financial Services Practice. Jenni was also instrumental in establishing The Board Network for women non-executive directors and The Leadership Network for aspiring women non-executive directors.

"Jenni's experience and knowledge of the financial services industry in Europe and Africa will be important as she looks to accelerate the growth of our Financial Services business globally," said Rajagopalan. "Additionally, Jenni's experience working with C-suite executives and boards on diversity initiatives will be invaluable as she continues to help our clients build a strong pipeline of future talent."

Jenni succeeds David Boehmer who will remain a Partner in the Financial Services and Financial Technology practices.

Dan Ryan becomes Regional Leader for the Americas and will work with the firm's senior management and office leaders to continue driving profitable growth in the region. In addition, Dan will continue to oversee key client accounts as the Global Head of Strategic Accounts, enhancing cross-collaboration efforts across the firm's search and consulting businesses. Previously, Dan was a Partner in the Financial Services Practice and led the New York office.

"Dan brings proven leadership experience to his new role as Regional Leader and a deep commitment to developing our teams and client relationships in the Americas," said Rajagopalan. "As we continue to provide an expanded range of search and human capital offerings, Dan will maintain a strong focus on driving collaboration between Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting to better serve our clients."

Dan assumes the role of Regional Leader for the Americas from Michael Cullen who continues as Chief Operating Officer, with overall responsibility for IT, Marketing, Practice and regional Search operations.

Stephen Schwanhausser takes up the role of Global Practice Managing Partner of the Consumer Markets Practice. Previously, Stephen was the Co-Managing Partner for the Global Consumer Products Sector and earlier led that sector in the Americas. He has held many roles in the global Consumer Markets Practice over his nearly 15 years with the firm and was a founding member of the firm's Associate Development Program. Stephen focuses on CEO and Board Director recruitment for Fortune 500 and private companies and equity-backed growth organizations.

"Stephen has deep expertise in the fast-moving consumer goods industry and in leading senior executive searches for clients. His strong record of working with high growth and disruptor companies, as well as large established organizations, will help us expand our reach in the consumer sector," said Rajagopalan.

Stephen succeeds Tom Snyder who will remain a Partner in the Consumer Markets and CEO & Board of Directors practices.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. www.heidrick.com

