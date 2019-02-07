Edison Investment Research - Media - Edel: Edel's FY18 results showed a 6% sales increase and 7% improvement in EBITDA as it benefited from continued demand for vinyl and subsidiary Kontor New Media's strong positioning in digital music. H2 was markedly tougher, as foreshadowed in the November trading update, reflecting pressure on the book publishing, one-off issues at Pandastorm Pictures and a write-down at Edel Italy. Guidance for FY19 indicates broadly stable revenues but significantly improved profitability, benefiting from the major investment programme completed in FY18. The shares trade at a clear discount to global entertainment content and publishing stocks, partly explained by the limited market liquidity.ISIN: DE0005649503

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...