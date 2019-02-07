Anaplan Announces 2019 Partner Award Winners

Global and regional partners awarded for innovation and excellence in Connected Planning

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaplan , Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced this year's Anaplan Partner Award winners, with two new categories that reflect a growing ecosystem.

The 2019 Anaplan Partner Award winners, by category, are as follows:

Global Partner of the Year Award: Deloitte is recognized for making great strides in helping customers address an array of complex planning issues, including an IFRS 17 General Insurance application that combines the strengths of the Anaplan platform for Connected Planning with the depth of actuarial, finance, and data expertise from Deloitte. Deloitte and Anaplan have also jointly invested in the development of other industry specific offerings, including solutions for Digital Commercial Planning and Digital Assortment.

"Deloitte is proud to receive Anaplan's Global Partner of the Year award," said Ron Dimon, Managing Director and Lead Alliance Partner for Anaplan, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "For the fifth consecutive year, Deloitte and Anaplan have been serving clients across the globe on their Connected Planning journeys, including strategic, financial, and operational planning, forecasting, and scenario modeling. Our clients are using the Anaplan platform to help drive profitable revenue growth, operational efficiency, and generate new insights into improving enterprise value."

Impact Partner of the Year Award: Spaulding Ridge, a new Anaplan partner, has been at the forefront of recruiting and training with over 70 Anaplan experts and has emerged as a thought leader in support of creating the Connected Planning category.

APAC Regional Partner of the Year Award: QUNIE drove growth in the APAC region, scaling up Anaplan resources and providing exceptional customer satisfaction as a top-performer.

EMEA Regional Partner of the Year Award: Bedford Consulting put customers first to ensure satisfaction, generate significant growth, and offer certified Anaplan resources in the EMEA region under Anaplan's data-driven performance measurement system.

Americas Regional Partner of the Year Award: Twelve Consulting continues to demonstrate excellence with over 290 Anaplan projects implemented for more than 90 customers with consistently high customer satisfaction and net promoter scores.

NEW Channel Partner of the Year: The inaugural winner of this award, Vuealta is recognized for leading significant business transactions across European and Asia-Pacific markets, while significantly growing their Anaplan practice, including a launch into the Americas market.

NEW Technology Partner of the Year: The inaugural winner of this award, Workiva is recognized for being Anaplan's first technology partner and collaborating on a key Anaplan platform integration that streamlines performance management reporting.

"Anaplan's world-class partner ecosystem is one of the key driving forces behind the emergence of Connected Planning as an enterprise cloud category," said David Tharp, Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Anaplan. "I'm thrilled to be with our partners from around the world to celebrate our annual partner award winners and discuss ways to capitalize on joint programs to engage customers, drive growth, and further pioneer the Connected Planning category."

About Anaplan's partner network

To meet demand for Connected Planning, Anaplan's global network of best-in-class partners helps companies implement and use the Anaplan platform for model building, process change, local support, and global deployments. For more information about the network and partner participants, visit anaplan.com/partners .

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,000 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723345/Anaplan_Logo.jpg