A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problemshas announced the completion of their recent free supplement on developing a data-driven pricing analytics strategy. Pricing has turned out to be a key differentiator in today's complicated business scenario. Effective pricing strategies not only catapult brands to quick success but can help them improve their overall market value. Which is why leading retail chains are now deploying a robust pricing strategy that can act as a catalyst for managing profitability and ensuring their long-term success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005642/en/

Benefits of Developing a Data Driven Pricing Analytics Strategy (Graphic: Business Wire).

Moreover, using advanced analytics based methodologies retailers can uncover new opportunities for growth. This is especially useful in a retail scenario as it helps retailers to maximize reach by establishing the best retail price. The power of analytics is such that it not only helps handle massive data sets but also helps businesses to analyze unstructured and structured datasets such as- emails, text, images, audio, and video files. This downloadable supplement gives a comprehensive overview of the key benefits of pricing analytics and offers detailed insights on how it helps drive business value.

According to the pricing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Pricing analytics helps retailers make discreet judgments on the margins to be reserved on particular products in relation to the market competition."

The inability to track price trends can lead to costly mistakes and missed opportunities in the retail sector. Get in touch with our experts to know how scenario modeling can help identify the potential impact of a pricing change on the overall demand of products.

Benefits of Leveraging Pricing Analytics

Identify lucrative business opportunities By leveraging pricing analytics businesses can identify underperforming segments and prevent revenue leaks.

By leveraging pricing analytics businesses can identify underperforming segments and prevent revenue leaks. Improve profitability Pricing analytics empowers businesses with granular insights on product demand, demand-supply scenarios, and customer price sensitivity.

Pricing analytics empowers businesses with granular insights on product demand, demand-supply scenarios, and customer price sensitivity. Monitor progress The use of pricing analytics tools helps businesses to effectively monitor and track customer compliance, which is a crucial aspect of assuring program success.

The use of pricing analytics tools helps businesses to effectively monitor and track customer compliance, which is a crucial aspect of assuring program success. To read more, download this free supplement

Request for more information and know how we can help you understand pricing trends and give you a first-mover advantage in the market.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005642/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us