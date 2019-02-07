Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals: In January 2019 Sunesis announced that its Phase Ib/II study of vecabrutinib for B-cell cancers advanced to the 100mg cohort. The company experienced a series of unavoidable clinical delays in the 50mg arm but was eventually able expand the number of clinical sites and overenroll the cohort. The 100mg dose is the first that is expected to potentially provide indications of efficacy and Sunesis will provide a clinical update in Q219.ISIN: US8673287004

