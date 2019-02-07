TESSI: 2018 turnover: EUR 427.4m

- Consolidated turnover excluding CPoR Devises (1 January - 31 December)
On 31 December 2018, Tessi finalised the sale of CPoR Devises. Turnover for 2017 and 2018 is therefore presented excluding CPoR Devises.
|€m - unaudited
|2018
(excluding CPoR)
|2017
(excluding CPoR)
|Total annual turnover
|427.4
|389.1
The Group's annual turnover (excluding CPoR Devises) rose €38.3 million to €427.4 million. Like-for-like growth (excluding Owliance and Dhimyotis) amounted to 4.7%, up €18.2 million.
- Tessi documents services increased 11.1% to €403.3 million, up from €363.0 million in 2017, i.e. an increase of €40.3 million. Owliance contributed €18.7 million to the division over six months, and Dhimyotis €2.0 million over 12 months (€600,000 in the second half of 2017). At constant consolidation scope, turnover rose by 5.6%.
- Tessi customer marketing posted turnover of €24.1 million compared to €26.1 million in 2017, down -7.5%.
About Tessi
- Tessi is the No. 1 document processing specialist in France
- Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code - FR0004529147 - Ticker: TES
- Head office in Grenoble, France (38)
- Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on 12 January 2017
- European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing
- French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations
