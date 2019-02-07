sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

159,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 Ticker-Symbol: YTE 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TESSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESSI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
07.02.2019 | 18:12
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

TESSI: 2018 turnover: EUR 427.4m

  • Consolidated turnover excluding CPoR Devises (1 January - 31 December)

On 31 December 2018, Tessi finalised the sale of CPoR Devises. Turnover for 2017 and 2018 is therefore presented excluding CPoR Devises.

€m - unaudited2018
(excluding CPoR)		2017
(excluding CPoR)
Total annual turnover427.4389.1

The Group's annual turnover (excluding CPoR Devises) rose €38.3 million to €427.4 million. Like-for-like growth (excluding Owliance and Dhimyotis) amounted to 4.7%, up €18.2 million.

  • Tessi documents services increased 11.1% to €403.3 million, up from €363.0 million in 2017, i.e. an increase of €40.3 million. Owliance contributed €18.7 million to the division over six months, and Dhimyotis €2.0 million over 12 months (€600,000 in the second half of 2017). At constant consolidation scope, turnover rose by 5.6%.

  • Tessi customer marketing posted turnover of €24.1 million compared to €26.1 million in 2017, down -7.5%.

Next release: 2018 results10 April 2019 after market close

About Tessi

  • Tessi is the No. 1 document processing specialist in France
  • Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code - FR0004529147 - Ticker: TES
  • Head office in Grenoble, France (38)
  • Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on 12 January 2017
  • European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing
  • French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations

For more information please visit our website: www.tessi.fr

Contacts

Tessi
Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire