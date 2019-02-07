TESSI: 2018 turnover: EUR 427.4m

Consolidated turnover excluding CPoR Devises (1 January - 31 December)

On 31 December 2018, Tessi finalised the sale of CPoR Devises. Turnover for 2017 and 2018 is therefore presented excluding CPoR Devises.

€m - unaudited 2018

(excluding CPoR) 2017

(excluding CPoR) Total annual turnover 427.4 389.1

The Group's annual turnover (excluding CPoR Devises) rose €38.3 million to €427.4 million. Like-for-like growth (excluding Owliance and Dhimyotis) amounted to 4.7%, up €18.2 million.

Tessi documents services increased 11.1% to €403.3 million, up from €363.0 million in 2017, i.e. an increase of €40.3 million. Owliance contributed €18.7 million to the division over six months, and Dhimyotis €2.0 million over 12 months (€600,000 in the second half of 2017). At constant consolidation scope, turnover rose by 5.6%.

Tessi customer marketing posted turnover of €24.1 million compared to €26.1 million in 2017, down -7.5%.

Next release: 2018 results10 April 2019 after market close

About Tessi

Tessi is the No. 1 document processing specialist in France

Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code - FR0004529147 - Ticker: TES

Head office in Grenoble, France (38)

Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on 12 January 2017

European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing

French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations

For more information please visit our website: www.tessi.fr

Contacts

Tessi

Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10

communication@tessi.fr

Actus

Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations

Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90

glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF