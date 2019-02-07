Today, LafargeHolcim in the United States announced the appointment of Jay M. Moreau as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US Aggregates and Construction Materials operations. Mr. Moreau brings significant experience in the construction materials industry which will ensure the growth and success of our business in the US.

"Jay has a proven track record in this industry, and his expertise and strong focus on commercial growth and operational excellence will be valued contributions to LafargeHolcim in the US," said René Thibault, LafargeHolcim Group Executive Committee Member and Region Head, North America. "Having started his career in commercial roles, we know he will bring strong leadership to the organization and drive continued growth across our US business."

Mr. Moreau joins LafargeHolcim from Martin Marietta, a supplier of building materials, where he held positions of increasing responsibility including; Regional Vice President General Manager, Division President and most recently Senior Vice President of Operations Services.

Mr. Moreau received his Bachelor of Science degree in business/pre-law from Juniata College. He also holds certificates of achievement from Georgia Institute of Technology and University of Virginia-Darden School of Management. He has participated in numerous industry organizations and intends to continue his involvement.

Mr. Moreau succeeds Guy Edwards, who was recently appointed CEO Aggregate Industries in the UK.

About LafargeHolcim

With a well-balanced presence in 80 countries and a focus on cement, aggregates and concrete, LafargeHolcim (SIX Swiss Exchange, Euronext Paris: LHN) is the world leader in the building materials industry. With a commitment to drive sustainable solutions for better building and infrastructure and to contribute to a higher quality of life, the Group is best positioned to meet the challenges of increasing urbanization.

In the United States, LafargeHolcim companies include close to 350 sites in 43 states and employ 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

