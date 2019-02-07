GECI INTERNATIONAL: CP Third Quarter Revenue 2018-2019

NINE-MONTH REVENUE GROWTH: +17.8%

Cybersecurity solutions and products platform extended

Autonomous vehicles business ramping up

GECI International, the digital transformation and technology consulting specialist, is reporting nine-month revenues (April-December 2018) of €23.1m, up 17.8% from €19.6m the previous year, confirming the robust development of its business lines.

The Group has ramped up its Marketing and Partnerships policy, organizing an industrial cybersecurity event in November last year in Paris alongside its partner CyberX, and more recently with the presence of a prototype for the autonomous shuttle Milla at the CES in Las Vegas in January, as well as the two commercial partnership deals signed during the CyberTech show in Tel Aviv, expanding its platform for cybersecurity solutions and products.

The first nine months of the year were marked by the renewed confidence and trust of the Group's clients, as well as the new accounts brought on board in the banking, transport, defense and telecommunications sectors.

Alongside this, GECI International has maintained its focus on strong development for mobility solutions and is becoming a recognized player in the autonomous vehicles sector.

Third-quarter revenues

Third-quarter revenues came to €7.8m, up 9.9% from €7.1m for the third quarter of the previous year, compared with a high reference basis. This level of business confirms the Group's continued dynamic development, with four successive quarters of growth.

Quarterly revenues

€m (unaudited consolidated data) FY 2018-19 FY 2017-18 Change 1st quarter (April-June) 8.0 6.5 +23.1% 2nd quarter (July-September) 7.3 6.0 +21.7% 3rd quarter (October-December) 7.8 7.1 +9.9% Nine-month revenues 23.1 19.6 +17.8%

Change in nine-month revenues for each business

Business line (April-December 2018) (April-December 2017) Change €m % of rev €m % of rev (%) IT & Telecoms 12.9 55.8% 10.8 55.2% +19.4% Engineering 7.5 32.4% 5.3 27.0% +41.5% Finance 2.7 11.6% 3.3 16.7% -18.2% Holding 0.05 0.2% 0.20 1.0% -75% Nine-month revenues 23.1 100% 19.6 100.0% +17.8%

Geographic mix

Region (April-December 2018) (April-December 2017) Change

(%) €m % of rev €m % of rev France 18.2 78.8% 15.4 78.6% +18.2% Brazil 3.3 14.3% 2.9 15% +13.8% South Africa 1.4 6% 1.3 6.4% +7.7% Israel 0.2 0.9% na Nine-month revenues 23.1 100% 19.6 100% +17.8%

OUTLOOK

__________

Over the coming months, the GECI International Group plans to consolidate the transformation of its business model around its main activities of Mobility and Technology Consulting and Digital Transition, while further developing its cross-company Cybersecurity offer.

Serge Bitboul, GECI International's Chairman and CEO, concludes: "One by one, we are activating all the drivers from our business model, from recruiting advanced skills to enhancing our solutions, setting up partnerships and developing international collaboration between our business units. With cybersecurity and autonomous vehicles leading the way forward, we want to position ourselves as the dedicated platform serving the success of our clients, our partners and our employees".

NEXT DATES

__________

2018-19 full-year revenues - Wednesday May 15, 2019

2018-19 full-year earnings - Wednesday July 31, 2019

2019-20 first-quarter revenues - Thursday August 8, 2019

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

The GECI International Group is the Digital Transformation and Technology Consulting specialist.

With a successful track record over nearly 40 years, a network of partner companies and the ability to deploy expert capabilities worldwide, GECI International is positioned across the entire value chain for projects (consulting, integration, IT outsourcing and training) and is committed to designing smart solutions and services benefiting its clients, from key accounts to SMEs and startups.

The GECI International Group is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris - Compartment C - and is part of the CAC Small and CAC Technology indexes. GECI International is eligible for the SRD long-only deferred settlement service.

ISIN (shares): FR0000079634 - GECP / ISIN (BSAR A warrants): FR0013266764 - GECBT

It is headquartered in Paris, France, and its 520 experts operate in more than 10 countries worldwide.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investors Relations: Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe: Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

