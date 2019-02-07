InterSystems and Global Accelerated Ventures Develop Startup Program to Advance Innovation in Finance and Healthcare Industries

New Startup Program Fast-tracks Startups to Scale Faster

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / InterSystems and Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) announced today a newly developed innovation program designed for startups in the areas of Fintech, Health tech, Logistics and data analytics. Through this new program, startups will have the opportunity to develop software solutions built on InterSystems IRIS Data Platform that are robust, market-ready and ultimately resonate with potential customers.

Working with InterSystems, the company behind some of the world's most important applications, including those created by Epic, the European Space Agency, and six of the world's 10 largest financial institutions, selected startups will get untethered access to InterSystems IRIS Data Platform, a unified data platform that enables the rapid development of data-intensive solutions. Selected startups will also get application development assistance, access to partner channels and seed capital to scale up. GAV will support go-to-market planning, including communications, research, and growth through GAV's Centers of Excellence.

"We are excited to kick off this program with GAV and the startup community," says Carlos Nogueira, General Manager of InterSystems IRIS Data Platform. "At InterSystems, we are passionate about technology and innovation. There is a vast amount of untapped talent in the startup ecosystem that can help reshape future business models. Collaboration is key, as this partnership shows."

InterSystems and GAV will select startups for global markets within the Health Tech, FinTech, Logistics or Big Data industries to participate in the program. Participating startups must meet the following program criteria:

Must be operational in their current form or a minimal viable product (MVP)

Founders must demonstrate their knowledge and proficiency in the sectors they are attempting to disrupt

Provide a solid business case and core team fully committed to success

Selected startups must migrate to InterSystems IRIS Data Platform

"The startup program with InterSystems presents a unique opportunity that could catapult a startup and grow their business exponentially," says Thomas Buchar, Co-founder and Managing Director at GAV. "By leveraging our respective network of incubators, accelerators, enterprise partners, and resources we can help startups realize new business opportunities. We look forward to working with these companies in collaboration with InterSystems."

Tom Trepanier, CEO, Centers for FinTech Transformation at GAV added, "Our collaboration with InterSystems cultivates a trusted space between incumbent corporates and startups participating in their own transformation. With corporate leaders in FinTech, GAV has created a community of entrepreneurs, startups as well as public and corporate representatives with the common goal to strengthen an innovation ecosystem to foster greater collaboration and scaling of operations across borders."

About InterSystems:

InterSystems is the information engine that powers some of the world's most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems has been a strategic technology provider since 1978. InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.intersystems.com/ or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Global Accelerated Ventures:

Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) is an innovation aggregator that identifies and fosters new talent and solutions for established partners that want to re-align business models and add fuel to innovate. Through strategic partnerships with global organizations across financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, and education sectors, GAV takes a unique approach matching startup technology with partner requirements. Headquartered in Miami, with a growing presence in Chicago, London, and Tel Aviv, GAV is driving global communities to embrace "shared economy idealism" and develop sustainable innovation eco-systems. For more information about GAV, please visit us at gaventures.co or follow us on Twitter: @GAVentures and Linkedin: Global Accelerated Ventures.

