SES-IMAGOTAG: Leading DIY Nordic retailer JULA selects SES-imagotag

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and Retail IoT solutions, today announced that Jula, the n°1 DIY retailer in the Nordics, has selected SES-imagotag to roll-out smart electronic shelf labels in its stores.

The VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform developed by the Group and adopted by Jula will help them to automate and synchronize prices across all channels, re-allocate in-store staff to higher-value-added tasks such as customer service and on-shelf availability. Jula aims to streamline inventory management by displaying management data on ESLs before opening hours and optimize replenishment through in-store navigation as well as flashing LEDs on ESLs to find products in an instant. Jula will also leverage VUSION to enhance in-store customer experience with rich content and extended product information at the shelf through NFC & QR codes displayed on ESLs.

This roll-out will be completed in two waves, with the first one covering 55 stores in Sweden to be equipped during 2019 with VUSION Smart Labels fully operated in Microsoft Azure's Cloud. An additional 39 stores will be deployed during 2020 in Norway and Poland, totalling for more than 1.5 million ESLs.

"The digitalization of our stores is now entering a new phase as the cloud solution from SES-imagotag enables so much more than just changing prices. We can now seamlessly meet shoppers' expectations in an even better way through synchronized prices and information for all our products across all channels. Electronic shelf labels also ensure product availability and merchandizing compliance resulting in a better service for our customers." says Magnus Sigurd, Business Development Director at Jula.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag, concludes: "We are very proud to have been selected by Jula, the leading DIY retailer in the Nordics, to streamline their in-store processes and improve their customer experience. This partnership strengthens our footprint in the strategic Nordic market and, once again, proves the value of our leading-edge cloud solution in combination with our award-winning electronic shelf labels to retailers seeking to digitalize their operations to remain competitive in a tough retail market. We are looking forward to being able to deliver all the benefits that we demonstrated during the pilot, at full scale at Jula and to help them achieve their digital transformation."

About Jula

Jula was founded in 1979 as a family company. Karl-Johan Blank, Jula's owner, has been involved from the start and built up the company. Since a couple of years, Jula has developed into a group, the Jula Holding Group, with operations within Retail, Real Estate, Finance, Logistics and Hotels. The Jula Holding Group's head office is located in Skara, Sweden. The Group has approximately 3,500 employees and in 2018 about 7 billion SEK in turnover. The retail company Jula is the Group's origin. Jula offers handy people a wide and carefully selected range of products for the home, garden and leisure at low prices. This is offered through a strong e-commerce and a total of 99 department stores, 53 in Sweden, 34 in Norway and 12 in Poland.

Please visit www.jula.com for more information.

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

