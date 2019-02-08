Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") announced that the following management changes have occurred:

Ms. Niina Makela has resigned as Maritime's Chief Financial Officer;

Ms. Germaine M. Coombs CPA, CMA has been appointed as Maritime's Chief Financial Officer;

Ms. Jacqueline Collins has resigned Maritime's Corporate Secretary; and

Ms. Lorna D. MacGillivray LLB has been appointed as Maritime's Corporate Secretary.

Maritime's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Garett Macdonald, stated, "I would like to thank Niina and Jackie, on behalf of Maritime and its Board, for their contributions to the Company as Maritime's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively and for their assistance with the transition to a new management team. I am also pleased to welcome Germaine and Lorna to Maritime and look forward to working with them as we advance the Hammerdown gold project in Newfoundland & Labrador."

Ms. Coombs also serves as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aurelius Minerals Inc. and previously was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Stonegate Agricom Ltd. from August 2010 until July 2017. Prior to this, she was Corporate Controller for FNX Mining Company Inc. from August 2004 to May 2010. From 1998 to 2004, she held progressively senior accounting roles at the Iron Ore Company of Canada, a Rio Tinto company. Ms. Coombs brings over 20 years of extensive financial and commercial experience predominantly in the mining and resource industry, successfully leading finance teams through different stages of project financing, construction and operations.

Ms. MacGillivray also serves as Corporate Secretary of Aurelius Minerals Inc. and previously was the Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel for Stonegate Agricom Ltd. from August 2008 until July 2017. Prior to that, she was Assistant Secretary of Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. from May 2007 to May 2011. Previously, she was Corporate Secretary and General Counsel of Glencairn Gold Corporation from November 2003 to January 2008. Ms. MacGillivray has 30 years of in-house legal and corporate secretarial experience for mining companies, including Campbell Resources Inc., Zemex Corporation and Northgate Exploration Limited.

About Maritime Resources Corp.:

Maritime Resources holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay Property, including the former Hammerdown gold mine, located near Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Maritime Resources Corp.

Garett Macdonald, President & CEO

For further information, please call:

Garett Macdonald

Telephone: 416 365 5321

info@maritimegold.com

www.maritimeresourcescorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42720