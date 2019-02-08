The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 08.02.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 08.02.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA SAT XFRA NO0010572589 SAGA TANKERS ASA NK 1 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 2OK XFRA SE0007158118 SPECTRACURE AB EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 2OQ XFRA US59804T4076 MIDSTATES PETROL. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N