Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird jedoch der nicht EX-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX Dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
US84265V1052 PCU SOUTHERN COPPER
