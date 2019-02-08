This week, Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO of Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency payments, was awarded one of Austria's highest national honours.

Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO of Western Union, was honored in his role as Austrian Honorary Consul in Denver, Colorado by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

In a private ceremony, Mr. Ersek was honored along with his wife, Dr. Nayantara Ghosh-Ersek for their meritorious services to the Republic of Austria. Austrian Consul General, Andreas Launer was in attendance to present Hikmet and Nayantara the Decoration of Honour in Silver for Services to the Republic of Austria and Decoration of Merit in Gold of the Republic of Austria, respectively.

"As a proud Austrian, migrant and the leader of a global company, I know firsthand that global connections help us achieve more together," said Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO of Western Union. "It is my honor to represent Austria abroad and share my personal connection to help bridge communities around the world."

A citizen of Austria and Turkey, Mr. Ersek draws on his international background to speak out publicly for the rights of migrants and refugees worldwide.

"On behalf of the Republic of Austria, it is my privilege to present this prestigious award to Hikmet and Nayantara for their tremendous contributions, loyalty and representation in Denver and around the world," said Andreas Launer, Austrian Consul General.

Last year, Mr. Ersek received the WU Manager of the Year 2018 from his Alma Mata, Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien. In 2016, he was also awarded "Austrian of the Year" by Die Presse and currently serves as the Austrian Honorary Consul for Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.

