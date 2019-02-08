The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Cyxone AB ("Cyxone" or the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and has therefore ordered Cyxone to pay a fine of two annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 200,000. The Disciplinary Committee finds that Cyxone has breached item 4.1 of the Rulebook as a result of selective disclosure of inside information by the Company's CEO during a speech at the BioStock Live event in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 28, 2017. The information was not properly disclosed, according to art. 17 in MAR, until a press release was issued on October 3, 2017. The Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose a sanction in the form of a fine corresponding to two annual fees. A more detailed description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee's decision are available at: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/stockholm-2019.html Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=708093