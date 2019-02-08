The following information is based on a press release from Fiskars Corporation (Fiskars) published on February 7, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of directors of Fiskars has proposed that Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for March 13, 2019, approves an extra distribution, so that Fiskars shareholders will receive two (2) shares in Wärtsilä Corporation (Wärtsilä) for each five (5) shares held in Fiskars. The scheduled ex-date is June 7, 2019. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Fiskars (FIS1V3). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=708109