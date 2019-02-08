Terveystalo Oyj: Invitation: Terveystalo Plc full-year 2018 result - Webcast and conference call on 14 February 2019

Terveystalo Plc will publish its full-year 2018 result on 14 February at 9:00 EET. (Finnish time). The report and related materials will be available on https://www.terveystalo.com/en/investors/Financial-information/ (https://www.terveystalo.com/en/investors/Financial-information/) after publishing.

The company will hold a result briefing and live webcast in English on February 14, 2019, starting at 11:00 a.m. EET, at Terveystalo Piazza, Jaakonkatu 3 B, (3rd floor), 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

You can watch the webcast online at: https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/financial-statement-2018 (https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/financial-statement-2018)

To ask questions, please join the telephone conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using your local number (Finland: +358 (0)9 8171 0310, Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2651, UK: +44 (0)33 3300 0804, US: +1 63 1913 1422). If you are calling from another location, please use any of the numbers above. The Participant Passcode is 54831204#.

Presentations will be held by Yrjö Närhinen, CEO and Ilkka Laurila, CFO.

Further enquiries:

Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Tel. +358 10 345 2034

Kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2017, Terveystalo had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. The company is a member of the Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Terveystalo Oyj via Globenewswire

