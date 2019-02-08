Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Invalda INVL AB shares (IVL1L, ISIN code LT0000102279) on 08-02-2019 from 11.00 with an open call auction. The essential information was announced. Order management will be possible at 10:50 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 11:00 EET. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.