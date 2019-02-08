As per 20 February 2019 there will be a reversed split in shares issued by Gate Ventures plc. Consequently the ISIN and number of shares will be changed. Last day of trading shares in the current ISIN (GB00BYX2WP92) will be 19 February 2019. ISIN: GB00BYX2WP92 (Last trading day 19 February 2019) ------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: GB00BH437C45 (First trading day 20 February 2019) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Gate Ventures plc ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before reversed split: 474,394,459 shares of £0.0008 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after reversed split: 6,160,967 shares of £0.0616 ------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: £0.0616 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GATE ------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID 129610 ------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG. For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=708122