Reports emphasize the likelihood of India remaining a world leader for solar but warn of missed targets for PV overall and rooftop in particular. Despite an expected sizable increase in India's PV generation capacity, price stabilization and a fall in costs, the country could miss its 2022, 100 GW solar target, says Rishab Shreshta, solar analyst for research company Wood Mackenzie. "India faces short-term uncertainty due to the [imposition] of various taxes and levies on solar products, the cancellation of tenders, and tariff re-negotiations," said Shreshta. "However, long-term development remains ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...