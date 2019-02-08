While U.S. senators Ed Markey and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduce a resolution for a clean energy package, legislation has been tabled in six states aiming to implement 80-100% clean energy by 2050 or earlier.From pv magazine USA. The push for a Green New Deal led by charismatic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be media gold, and the highest-profile push for rapid decarbonization of the electricity supply, but the real policy action is already happening elsewhere. The main obstacle to Ocasio-Cortez' call for 100% renewable energy by 2030 is the combination of a Republican majority ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...