The largest shingled solar cell production facility in the Western Hemisphere at 220 MW, marking the first of a group of massive factories expected to go on-line this year. Four months after acquiring the former SolarWorld Americas facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, SunPower has the plant up and running, to the tune of 220 MW of annual production capacity. The company has begun production of its novel P-Series solar modules. The P-Series module features slices of crystalline silicon cells arranged in vertical strips, which are then shingled on top of one another, delivering an impressive 19% efficiency ...

